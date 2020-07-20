All apartments in Tampa
7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 1:59 PM

7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE

7922 Hampton Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7922 Hampton Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
MUST SEE! Beautiful Ashton Woods (The Oxford Floor Plan) home on oversized corner lot located in Grand Hampton. This beautifully maintained and move-in ready home boasts high ceilings, lots of natural light, and ample space for entertaining family and guests. Gourmet Kitchen features a butler's pantry and plenty of counter space with island and breakfast bar. With its high ceilings and natural light, the Family Room leads to a screened in porch for indoor/outdoor entertaining. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms upstairs are adjoined by a Jack and Jill bathroom. 4th bedroom has an en suite, ideal for guests. The large Master Bedroom leads through French Doors into a spacious Master Bath with dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. Grand Hampton amenities include resort style heated pool and spa, lap pool, kiddie pool, fitness center, tennis courts, golf putting course, playground, basketball and tennis courts, & newly renovated Clubhouse. Easy access to I-75, I-275, shopping, dining, hospitals, and more. Rent includes pest control, basic cable, internet and access to community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
