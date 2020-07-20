7922 HAMPTON LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

MUST SEE! Beautiful Ashton Woods (The Oxford Floor Plan) home on oversized corner lot located in Grand Hampton. This beautifully maintained and move-in ready home boasts high ceilings, lots of natural light, and ample space for entertaining family and guests. Gourmet Kitchen features a butler's pantry and plenty of counter space with island and breakfast bar. With its high ceilings and natural light, the Family Room leads to a screened in porch for indoor/outdoor entertaining. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms upstairs are adjoined by a Jack and Jill bathroom. 4th bedroom has an en suite, ideal for guests. The large Master Bedroom leads through French Doors into a spacious Master Bath with dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. Grand Hampton amenities include resort style heated pool and spa, lap pool, kiddie pool, fitness center, tennis courts, golf putting course, playground, basketball and tennis courts, & newly renovated Clubhouse. Easy access to I-75, I-275, shopping, dining, hospitals, and more. Rent includes pest control, basic cable, internet and access to community amenities.