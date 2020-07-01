7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This elegant South Tampa Charmer is ready to become a home for someone new. It has over 2,800 square feet of living space with wonderful finishes to include granite countertops, trey ceilings, california closets, and crown molding. All 4 bedrooms are very generously sized with ample closet space. However, the real jewel of this property is the back patio boasting a pool, BBQ area, and a pool enclosure allowing you to enjoy the Florida lifestyle year round. The house also has a large garage with hanging racks for additional storage. The lawn maintenance, pool maintenance, and exterior pest control are handled for you allowing a greater amount of time to enjoy the pool. This home is located just outside MacDill AFB with fantastic schools, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to Tampa International Airport. Call today to schedule a viewing.