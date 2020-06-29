All apartments in Tampa
7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:53 AM

7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE

7212 Duncan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7212 Duncan Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to rent November 2019! PETS are OK, large (50' x 136') fenced in backyard for your furry friends! INSIDE washer/dryer hookups, laundry room! Welcome to Seminole Heights, welcome HOME! One of Tampa’s historic, most established, neighborhoods. Within the center lies this home, your new home: 7212 North Duncan. Two blocks away from the Hillsborough River, this Seminole Heights Gem is waiting for you to call it HOME: block built, 2 bedroom / 1 bath with a deep/over-sized lot! It has a newer roof and a newer paint inside and out! Also newer kitchen counter-tops, refinished wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (comes with fridge, microwave and a range). The door to the back of the house from the kitchen leads to a huge covered lanai! Plus an inside the laundry area for your washer/dryer and storage! Convenient location: walk and bike to Tampa's Lowry Park and Lowry Park Zoo, American Legion Park, and Riverview Terrace Playground. Minutes drive to Tampa Downtown, Shopping Centers/Malls and the to the International Airport. Walk/bike to amazing gourmet/award-winning restaurants (Rooster & The Till, Chop Chop Shop, Twisted Sun Distillery, Angry Chair Brewing, Jet City Coffee House, The Refinery, Ichicoro Ramen, Cappy's Pizza, Independent Bar and Cafe, The Mermaid Tavern, Ella's... and many more... the hottest new restaurants/bars in Tampa!), major roadways, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Schedule your showing today do not let it get away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE have any available units?
7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE have?
Some of 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
