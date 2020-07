Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhouse with hard wood floors, granite counter tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and high end fixtures. This unit boasts a very functional open floor plan with two balconies. A spacious 2 car tandem garage features plenty of additional storage space. Block construction from top to bottom makes this townhome solid and almost sound proof! This Key West style three story town home is a must see for anyone seeking a spacious living plan at a reasonable price.