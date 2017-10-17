6807 South Himes Avenue

Amenities

The proximity to MacDill AFB and Gadsden Park makes this an ideal location. No gym, no problem! This recently updated home has 3-bedrooms, 2-bathroom, 1-car garage and approximately 1, 496 SF of living space. The home has an open floor plan with living room, eating area, and sitting area by front window. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances include, flat top range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and dryer are provided. The kitchen exhaust hood actually vents to the outside as do the other exhaust fans in the bathrooms. The on/off switches to both the vent hood and dishwasher are hidden for a clean look. Dimmer switches on all lights not coming from a ceiling fan. the exhaust fan in the MBR has BT to play music; it also has a blue, night light feature & a soft white light as well, in addition to the new flat panel LED lights in both bathrooms. The MBR shower recently remodeled with classic subways tiles and honed marble mosaic floor tiles. New matching all white ceiling fans in BRs, and new Large white high-end ceiling fan in LR. All entry doors upgraded. Auto. garage openers & keypad. The garage door is insulated & hurricane rated, beautiful finish that matches custom fiberglass entry door. The door between the kitchen & garage is a fire-rated safety door. The storm door glass can be taken out and replaced with a screen mesh door (located in garage) to allow fresh air to blow in if desired. Porcelain through tiles in all BRs, ceramic tiles elsewhere. Large fenced back yard. Located in South Tampa, this home is conveniently located close to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, the bridges to the Pinellas County beaches and the shopping and restaurants of South Tampa. (The kitchen stove seen in the pictures will be replaced with a new Frigidaire smooth surface 5 element SS stove and refrigerator in garage will not be repaired or replaced).



