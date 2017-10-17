All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6807 South Himes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6807 South Himes Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

6807 South Himes Avenue

6807 South Himes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6807 South Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The proximity to MacDill AFB and Gadsden Park makes this an ideal location. No gym, no problem! This recently updated home has 3-bedrooms, 2-bathroom, 1-car garage and approximately 1, 496 SF of living space. The home has an open floor plan with living room, eating area, and sitting area by front window. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances include, flat top range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and dryer are provided. The kitchen exhaust hood actually vents to the outside as do the other exhaust fans in the bathrooms. The on/off switches to both the vent hood and dishwasher are hidden for a clean look. Dimmer switches on all lights not coming from a ceiling fan. the exhaust fan in the MBR has BT to play music; it also has a blue, night light feature & a soft white light as well, in addition to the new flat panel LED lights in both bathrooms. The MBR shower recently remodeled with classic subways tiles and honed marble mosaic floor tiles. New matching all white ceiling fans in BRs, and new Large white high-end ceiling fan in LR. All entry doors upgraded. Auto. garage openers & keypad. The garage door is insulated & hurricane rated, beautiful finish that matches custom fiberglass entry door. The door between the kitchen & garage is a fire-rated safety door. The storm door glass can be taken out and replaced with a screen mesh door (located in garage) to allow fresh air to blow in if desired. Porcelain through tiles in all BRs, ceramic tiles elsewhere. Large fenced back yard. Located in South Tampa, this home is conveniently located close to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, the bridges to the Pinellas County beaches and the shopping and restaurants of South Tampa. (The kitchen stove seen in the pictures will be replaced with a new Frigidaire smooth surface 5 element SS stove and refrigerator in garage will not be repaired or replaced).

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 South Himes Avenue have any available units?
6807 South Himes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6807 South Himes Avenue have?
Some of 6807 South Himes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 South Himes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6807 South Himes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 South Himes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6807 South Himes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6807 South Himes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6807 South Himes Avenue offers parking.
Does 6807 South Himes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6807 South Himes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 South Himes Avenue have a pool?
No, 6807 South Himes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6807 South Himes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6807 South Himes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 South Himes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 South Himes Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College