Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6807 S ELEMETA STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6807 S ELEMETA STREET

6807 South Elemeta Street · No Longer Available
Location

6807 South Elemeta Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Brand NEW Home! Be the very first to live in this S.Tampa Gem! Fabulous open floor plan with 42" upper cabinets, security system, and granite counter tops. 1st floor features a spacious Master Suite with barn door to the spa like bath with a free-standing tub, shower with glass enclosure, dual vanity and walk-in closet. In addition there is a half bath, dining room, kitchen with eat in island, stainless steel appliances and great room for entertaining. The two-car garage is accessed through an 8' door with opener and has storage under the stairs. There is an arrival center as you enter from the garage for even more storage. Upstairs there is a loft area, three over-sized bedrooms and full bath with dual vanity. The outside has a covered lanai and patio surrounded by fully landscaped yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 S ELEMETA STREET have any available units?
6807 S ELEMETA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6807 S ELEMETA STREET have?
Some of 6807 S ELEMETA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 S ELEMETA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6807 S ELEMETA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 S ELEMETA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6807 S ELEMETA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6807 S ELEMETA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6807 S ELEMETA STREET offers parking.
Does 6807 S ELEMETA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 S ELEMETA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 S ELEMETA STREET have a pool?
No, 6807 S ELEMETA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6807 S ELEMETA STREET have accessible units?
No, 6807 S ELEMETA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 S ELEMETA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 S ELEMETA STREET has units with dishwashers.
