6807 S ELEMETA STREET

Brand NEW Home! Be the very first to live in this S.Tampa Gem! Fabulous open floor plan with 42" upper cabinets, security system, and granite counter tops. 1st floor features a spacious Master Suite with barn door to the spa like bath with a free-standing tub, shower with glass enclosure, dual vanity and walk-in closet. In addition there is a half bath, dining room, kitchen with eat in island, stainless steel appliances and great room for entertaining. The two-car garage is accessed through an 8' door with opener and has storage under the stairs. There is an arrival center as you enter from the garage for even more storage. Upstairs there is a loft area, three over-sized bedrooms and full bath with dual vanity. The outside has a covered lanai and patio surrounded by fully landscaped yard.