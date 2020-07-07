All apartments in Tampa
6706 North Elizabeth Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6706 North Elizabeth Street

6706 N Elizabeth St · No Longer Available
Location

6706 N Elizabeth St, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Freshly painted 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,200 SF home is conveniently located in Old Seminole Heights near I275. Open floor plan with Living room open to the Kitchen/Dining area. The kitchen has refrigerator, smooth top range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom features and en suite bath with a shower stall. Additional features include full size washer and dryer, wood and tile flooring. Large backyard.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 North Elizabeth Street have any available units?
6706 North Elizabeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 North Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 6706 North Elizabeth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 North Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
6706 North Elizabeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 North Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 North Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 6706 North Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 6706 North Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 6706 North Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6706 North Elizabeth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 North Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 6706 North Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 6706 North Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 6706 North Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 North Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 North Elizabeth Street has units with dishwashers.

