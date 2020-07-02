6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful and updated this lovely Bungalow is located in the heart of Seminole Heights. 3 bed rooms and 2 bathrooms plus a fabulous kitchen and open floor plan make this home very desirable especially in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Tampa Bay. A NEW FENCE is being installed next week to allow for privacy in your spacious back yard. PLUS- not pictured is the NEW LANDSCAPING! New tile, fresh paint, new gutters, indoor laundry closet, new roof, new plumbing, and updated electrical round out the great features of this home. PLUS- lawn maintenance is included in the rental! Steps from some of the hottest restaurants in the Tampa Bay area including King of the Coop and Mekenita, as well as Revolution Ice Cream.