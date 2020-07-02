All apartments in Tampa
6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE

6701 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Wellington Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

Beautiful and updated this lovely Bungalow is located in the heart of Seminole Heights. 3 bed rooms and 2 bathrooms plus a fabulous kitchen and open floor plan make this home very desirable especially in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Tampa Bay. A NEW FENCE is being installed next week to allow for privacy in your spacious back yard. PLUS- not pictured is the NEW LANDSCAPING! New tile, fresh paint, new gutters, indoor laundry closet, new roof, new plumbing, and updated electrical round out the great features of this home. PLUS- lawn maintenance is included in the rental! Steps from some of the hottest restaurants in the Tampa Bay area including King of the Coop and Mekenita, as well as Revolution Ice Cream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 N WELLINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

