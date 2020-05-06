6207 Interbay Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home located in the wonderful South Tampa neighborhood of Interbay. This spacious home features updated bathrooms throughout, separate living and dining rooms, bonus room, office, den, huge laundry and storage room and updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new sink and granite counter tops. The homes lovely exterior features a carport, large private yard, large porch (33x11). Beautiful quite neighborhood with close access to Mac Dill Air Force Base, downtown Tampa and the beaches. Pets are case by case.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.