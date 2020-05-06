All apartments in Tampa
6207 Interbay Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:54 PM

6207 Interbay Avenue

6207 Interbay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Interbay Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home located in the wonderful South Tampa neighborhood of Interbay. This spacious home features updated bathrooms throughout, separate living and dining rooms, bonus room, office, den, huge laundry and storage room and updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new sink and granite counter tops. The homes lovely exterior features a carport, large private yard, large porch (33x11). Beautiful quite neighborhood with close access to Mac Dill Air Force Base, downtown Tampa and the beaches. Pets are case by case.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Interbay Avenue have any available units?
6207 Interbay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Interbay Avenue have?
Some of 6207 Interbay Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Interbay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Interbay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Interbay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6207 Interbay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6207 Interbay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Interbay Avenue offers parking.
Does 6207 Interbay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Interbay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Interbay Avenue have a pool?
No, 6207 Interbay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6207 Interbay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6207 Interbay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Interbay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 Interbay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
