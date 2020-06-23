5910 N Highland Ave

Amenities

JANUARY FREE RENT! 5/2 With a GUEST HOUSE! - A house + an adorable guest house in the back yard in the heart of the Seminole Heights Historic District. The main house is a 4/2 and the guest house 1/1+ a kitchenette. both houses are remodeled and features new kitchens & bathrooms. Large master bedroom in the main house. Granite tops and stainless steel appliances. Original Wood floors in main areas and new carpets in the rooms. Laundry room inside the house with a washer and dryer. Plenty of windows brings allot of natural light to the house. The guest house has its own parking and separate alley entrance. Who doesn't dream about a separate unit in the back? Mother in law suit, guests, rental ( Income) etc.. the back yard is very big & fenced for an extra privacy. Centrally located, near interstates, downtown, airport, sporting facilities and major universities, walking distance to river, parks, schools and restaurants.



