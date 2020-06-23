All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5910 N Highland Ave

5910 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5910 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JANUARY FREE RENT! 5/2 With a GUEST HOUSE! - A house + an adorable guest house in the back yard in the heart of the Seminole Heights Historic District. The main house is a 4/2 and the guest house 1/1+ a kitchenette. both houses are remodeled and features new kitchens & bathrooms. Large master bedroom in the main house. Granite tops and stainless steel appliances. Original Wood floors in main areas and new carpets in the rooms. Laundry room inside the house with a washer and dryer. Plenty of windows brings allot of natural light to the house. The guest house has its own parking and separate alley entrance. Who doesn't dream about a separate unit in the back? Mother in law suit, guests, rental ( Income) etc.. the back yard is very big & fenced for an extra privacy. Centrally located, near interstates, downtown, airport, sporting facilities and major universities, walking distance to river, parks, schools and restaurants.

To schedule a self guided tour please copy and paste the following link:

https://showmojo.com/l/8de1de40e5

(RLNE4586856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 N Highland Ave have any available units?
5910 N Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 N Highland Ave have?
Some of 5910 N Highland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 N Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5910 N Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 N Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5910 N Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5910 N Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5910 N Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 5910 N Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5910 N Highland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 N Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 5910 N Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5910 N Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 5910 N Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 N Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 N Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
