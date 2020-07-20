All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

5700 Mariner Street # 301E

5700 Mariner St 301e · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Mariner St 301e, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
sauna
Gorgeous Newly Remodeled 2BR/2.5BA South Tampa condo overlooking Tampa Bay. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Gorgeous Newly Remodeled 2BR/2.5BA South Tampa condo overlooking Tampa Bay. Located on the 3rd floor of Mariner South this beautiful spacious condo features 1930 square feet of living space, new paint throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms and new neutral ceramic tile in all other areas. Other features include brand new hurricane windows and sliding doors in living areas and bedrooms. Separate dining area, half bath and inside utility closet with full size washer/dryer hookups are additional amenities of this great condo. Beautiful kitchen features brand new appliances and cabinets with plenty of space. Kitchen also features granite countertops and breakfast bar looking out to living area. Spacious living area features wet bar with bowl sink and 1000 sq ft of balconies with panoramic views of Tampa Bay. Large guest room with its own bath with tub and granite countertops and its own balcony with plantation shutters. Spacious master suite features a large bath with double sinks, granite countertops, walk in shower and private water closet. Located in Mariner South this great building is located in the much desired Grady, Coleman and Plant HS school district close to the Howard Franklin Bridge, Veterans Expressway, I-275, Westshore Plaza and International Mall and Bay Street. Other amenities include secure entry doors, spacious clubhouse/lobby with a pool table and sitting areas perfect for entertaining, fitness room, sauna and pool with views of the bay. ADDITIONAL HOA APPLICATION WITH FEE REQUIRED.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO YOUR BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1318678?accessKey=5cd4

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959

(RLNE4674453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Mariner Street # 301E have any available units?
5700 Mariner Street # 301E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Mariner Street # 301E have?
Some of 5700 Mariner Street # 301E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Mariner Street # 301E currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Mariner Street # 301E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Mariner Street # 301E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5700 Mariner Street # 301E is pet friendly.
Does 5700 Mariner Street # 301E offer parking?
No, 5700 Mariner Street # 301E does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Mariner Street # 301E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Mariner Street # 301E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Mariner Street # 301E have a pool?
Yes, 5700 Mariner Street # 301E has a pool.
Does 5700 Mariner Street # 301E have accessible units?
No, 5700 Mariner Street # 301E does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Mariner Street # 301E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Mariner Street # 301E does not have units with dishwashers.
