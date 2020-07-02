Rent Calculator
5306 East 20th Avenue
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5306 East 20th Avenue
5306 East 20th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5306 East 20th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33619
Florence Villa - Beasley - Oak Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
carpet
oven
refrigerator
I-4 and 50th street area two bed up stair full bath up half down W/D hook up in laundry room $1000 per month 1000 deposit
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tampa-fl?lid=12345267
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4977599)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5306 East 20th Avenue have any available units?
5306 East 20th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5306 East 20th Avenue have?
Some of 5306 East 20th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5306 East 20th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5306 East 20th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 East 20th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5306 East 20th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 5306 East 20th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5306 East 20th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5306 East 20th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 East 20th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 East 20th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5306 East 20th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5306 East 20th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5306 East 20th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 East 20th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 East 20th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
