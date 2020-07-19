5133 S NICHOL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Located in one of Bayshore's most desirable and gated communities, the enclave of Crescent Place! This three story red brick Georgian townhome has hardwood floors throughout the home. Starting with a beautiful formal living area on the first floor. The living room has high ceilings leading into the formal dining room and a gourmet open kitchen. French doors lead outside to a beautiful private courtyard with a view of horses at one of Tampa's finest hunter/jumper facilities, Perrenial Farm. There are three bedrooms on the second floor including the master bedroom and two guest rooms each with their own bathrooms attached. The master bathroom has his/her closets and a beautiful modern décor including duel sinks, soaking garden tub with separate walk-in shower and private toilet. A large family room is located on the third floor with a space for three more bedrooms and a large air-conditioned storage room.