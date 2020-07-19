All apartments in Tampa
5133 S NICHOL STREET
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

5133 S NICHOL STREET

5133 S Nichol St · No Longer Available
Location

5133 S Nichol St, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Located in one of Bayshore's most desirable and gated communities, the enclave of Crescent Place! This three story red brick Georgian townhome has hardwood floors throughout the home. Starting with a beautiful formal living area on the first floor. The living room has high ceilings leading into the formal dining room and a gourmet open kitchen. French doors lead outside to a beautiful private courtyard with a view of horses at one of Tampa's finest hunter/jumper facilities, Perrenial Farm. There are three bedrooms on the second floor including the master bedroom and two guest rooms each with their own bathrooms attached. The master bathroom has his/her closets and a beautiful modern décor including duel sinks, soaking garden tub with separate walk-in shower and private toilet. A large family room is located on the third floor with a space for three more bedrooms and a large air-conditioned storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have any available units?
5133 S NICHOL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have?
Some of 5133 S NICHOL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 S NICHOL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5133 S NICHOL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 S NICHOL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5133 S NICHOL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5133 S NICHOL STREET offers parking.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5133 S NICHOL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have a pool?
No, 5133 S NICHOL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have accessible units?
No, 5133 S NICHOL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5133 S NICHOL STREET has units with dishwashers.
