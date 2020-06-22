All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:25 PM

506 East Knollwood Street

506 East Knollwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 East Knollwood Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

This charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 936 SF bungalow is conveniently located in trendy Seminole Heights in central Tampa. This home has a combined living room and dining room with original oak hardwood floors and chunky wood moldings. There is an updated kitchen with maple cabinets, refrigerator and range. Additional features include a breezy front porch and a washer and dryer. The fireplace is not functional.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 East Knollwood Street have any available units?
506 East Knollwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 East Knollwood Street have?
Some of 506 East Knollwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 East Knollwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 East Knollwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 East Knollwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 East Knollwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 506 East Knollwood Street offer parking?
No, 506 East Knollwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 506 East Knollwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 East Knollwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 East Knollwood Street have a pool?
No, 506 East Knollwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 East Knollwood Street have accessible units?
No, 506 East Knollwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 East Knollwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 East Knollwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
