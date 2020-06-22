506 East Knollwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

See the Video Property Tour



This charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 936 SF bungalow is conveniently located in trendy Seminole Heights in central Tampa. This home has a combined living room and dining room with original oak hardwood floors and chunky wood moldings. There is an updated kitchen with maple cabinets, refrigerator and range. Additional features include a breezy front porch and a washer and dryer. The fireplace is not functional.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.