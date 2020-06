Amenities

Cozy fully furnished, turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a historic building in the heart of Hyde Park / Soho. Located within walking distance to area amenities. 2 blocks from Bayshore Blvd, close to Tampa General Hospital (TGH), downtown, Hyde Park Village, Riverwalk, the Convention Center, Straz and so much more. As with most apartments in historic buildings in this area, the unit is small, but well-appointed and is available on a monthly basis with on-site laundry facilities.