4711 W BEAUMONT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SOUTH TAMPA/WESTSHORE. This three bedroom, two bath, corner lot, single family home is centrally

located in the West Shore area. The kitchen has been updated with corian countertops, beautiful wood

cabinets and higher end appliances. Lots of storage and counter space. French doors in the living/dining

lead to a 12x24 screened and tiled porch area lending easy access to backyard. Master bath has separate

His/Her closets with a built in vanity. Second bathroom is elegantly tiled and has a Jacuzzi bathtub. A

new privacy fence surrounds this corner lot with double side gates that open to an extra parking pad.

Easily accommodates storing boat or RV! There is a shed for your convenience.

Close to excellent shopping and dining. Gulf Beaches are less than 30 minutes away.

Sorry No Pets allowed.