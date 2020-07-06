All apartments in Tampa
4711 W BEAUMONT STREET
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

4711 W BEAUMONT STREET

4711 West Beaumont Street · No Longer Available
Location

4711 West Beaumont Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SOUTH TAMPA/WESTSHORE. This three bedroom, two bath, corner lot, single family home is centrally
located in the West Shore area. The kitchen has been updated with corian countertops, beautiful wood
cabinets and higher end appliances. Lots of storage and counter space. French doors in the living/dining
lead to a 12x24 screened and tiled porch area lending easy access to backyard. Master bath has separate
His/Her closets with a built in vanity. Second bathroom is elegantly tiled and has a Jacuzzi bathtub. A
new privacy fence surrounds this corner lot with double side gates that open to an extra parking pad.
Easily accommodates storing boat or RV! There is a shed for your convenience.
Close to excellent shopping and dining. Gulf Beaches are less than 30 minutes away.
Sorry No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET have any available units?
4711 W BEAUMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET have?
Some of 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4711 W BEAUMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET offers parking.
Does 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 W BEAUMONT STREET has units with dishwashers.

