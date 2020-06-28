All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4614 W FIG STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4614 W FIG STREET
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

4614 W FIG STREET

4614 W Fig St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4614 W Fig St, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Available to rent today! This is a charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom residence with a modern kitchen and quality appliances, spacious living/dining room area, and luxurious bathrooms. Private front porch entry and access to the community pool. New laminated floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen, AC less than five years old and condo freshly painted. With a warm sense of a community, convenient to "A" rated schools, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, nightlife and Tampa International Airport. One block to Westshore Mall, and minutes away from International Mall. Easy access to mayor highways (I-4, I-275 and Veterans Suncoast Parkway) makes it easy to get to Clearwater, St. Petersburg, the Pinellas beaches, and Downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 W FIG STREET have any available units?
4614 W FIG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 W FIG STREET have?
Some of 4614 W FIG STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 W FIG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4614 W FIG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 W FIG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4614 W FIG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4614 W FIG STREET offer parking?
No, 4614 W FIG STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4614 W FIG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4614 W FIG STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 W FIG STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4614 W FIG STREET has a pool.
Does 4614 W FIG STREET have accessible units?
No, 4614 W FIG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 W FIG STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 W FIG STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College