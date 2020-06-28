4614 W FIG STREET

Amenities

Available to rent today! This is a charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom residence with a modern kitchen and quality appliances, spacious living/dining room area, and luxurious bathrooms. Private front porch entry and access to the community pool. New laminated floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen, AC less than five years old and condo freshly painted. With a warm sense of a community, convenient to "A" rated schools, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, nightlife and Tampa International Airport. One block to Westshore Mall, and minutes away from International Mall. Easy access to mayor highways (I-4, I-275 and Veterans Suncoast Parkway) makes it easy to get to Clearwater, St. Petersburg, the Pinellas beaches, and Downtown Tampa.