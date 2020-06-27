All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:59 PM

4528 South Shamrock Road

4528 South Shamrock Road · No Longer Available
Location

4528 South Shamrock Road, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

Nicely updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family homes in Manhattan Manor in popular South Tampa. Extra parking space and 2-car carport. This 1,320 square foot home features a modern kitchen with solid wood cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, flat top range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a master bedroom with en suit bathroom and a split bedroom floorplan with the other bedrooms sharing the second bathroom. All floors are Terrazzo. The home features a breezy screened porch and sits on a large fenced corner lot. Storage / laundry room is located just off the screened porch with a washer / dryer hookup.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted, and have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 South Shamrock Road have any available units?
4528 South Shamrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 South Shamrock Road have?
Some of 4528 South Shamrock Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 South Shamrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
4528 South Shamrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 South Shamrock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4528 South Shamrock Road is pet friendly.
Does 4528 South Shamrock Road offer parking?
Yes, 4528 South Shamrock Road offers parking.
Does 4528 South Shamrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 South Shamrock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 South Shamrock Road have a pool?
No, 4528 South Shamrock Road does not have a pool.
Does 4528 South Shamrock Road have accessible units?
No, 4528 South Shamrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 South Shamrock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 South Shamrock Road has units with dishwashers.
