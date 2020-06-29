All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

4427 W AZEELE STREET

4427 West Azeele Street · No Longer Available
Location

4427 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEACH PARK ON AZEELE! This Mid-Century Chicago Brick Ranch On A Corner Lot With 1 Car Garage & Circle Drive Will Charm!! Live amongst estate homes in the shade of grand oaks in this spacious 3/2 (lives as a 2/2 and has a pull down murphy bed in former 3rd bedroom now open to family room) totally updated and remodeled with new roof, new a/c, updated elec and plumbing, gorgeous chef's kitchen with double oven, smooth top range, high CFM hood, side by side refrigerator, and more! Very Grand Master Suite is a dream with amazing closet with built-in's, sleek high end master bath with double sink and walk in shower, built in niche for dresser or additional storage. Yard is landscaped and maintained by the owner. Live the South Tampa Lifestyle just minutes from famous restaurants and shopping, walkable streets with sidewalks, very convenient to everything, blue ribbon schools! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 W AZEELE STREET have any available units?
4427 W AZEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 W AZEELE STREET have?
Some of 4427 W AZEELE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 W AZEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4427 W AZEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 W AZEELE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4427 W AZEELE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4427 W AZEELE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4427 W AZEELE STREET offers parking.
Does 4427 W AZEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4427 W AZEELE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 W AZEELE STREET have a pool?
No, 4427 W AZEELE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4427 W AZEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4427 W AZEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 W AZEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 W AZEELE STREET has units with dishwashers.

