All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4410 W CLEVELAND STREET
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

4410 W CLEVELAND STREET

4410 West Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4410 West Cleveland Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Plenty of room to roam! In the Beach Park area with excellent schools nearby. Four bedrooms and three
baths with a huge family room complete with a fireplace reminiscent of North Carolina. Separate
living/dining room and two car carport with 120 sq.ft. of secured storage. One third of an acre yard with
privacy fenced back yard. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and opens to the family room.
NOTE: Agent is trustee of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
4410 W CLEVELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET have?
Some of 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4410 W CLEVELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET offers parking.
Does 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
No, 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 W CLEVELAND STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College