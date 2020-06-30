All apartments in Tampa
4407 N 17th St
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

4407 N 17th St

4407 North 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4407 North 17th Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated three bedroom two bathroom house. House includes front/back patio, huge yard, parking for multiple cars, central A/C, washer dryer hookup. Master bedroom has its own bathroom.

All applicants must meet the following minimum requirements for approval:

-Complete application, including payment of fee, at www.fensalirenterprises.com
-Gross income must equal 2.5x monthly rent (or guarantor with 4.5x monthly rent)
-No previous evictions
-Complete and pass background check
-Minimum credit score of 575
-Deposit Paid prior to move in

Please visit www.fresrealestate.com.com to view a list of all available properties and to access the online application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 N 17th St have any available units?
4407 N 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 N 17th St have?
Some of 4407 N 17th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 N 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
4407 N 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 N 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 4407 N 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4407 N 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 4407 N 17th St offers parking.
Does 4407 N 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 N 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 N 17th St have a pool?
No, 4407 N 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 4407 N 17th St have accessible units?
No, 4407 N 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 N 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 N 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.

