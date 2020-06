Amenities

4216 N Sandalwood Circle Available 08/01/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Ready for move in as early as Mid-July. Nice 3 bed, 1 bath home in the Hillcrest Acres Subdivision. Ceramic tile in all of house, except bedrooms which have vinyl wood plank flooring. No carpet. Washer/dryer hook ups in utility room, located inside. Fenced in yard. NO PETS. Call for more information.



