Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4124 N Riverside Dr

4124 N Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4124 N Riverside Dr, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4124 N Riverside Dr Available 06/01/20 SOUTH SEMINOLE HEIGHTS 3/2/1 on the HILLSBOROUGH RIVER! - SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OUR CURRENT TENANTS - THANK YOU!

Available on June 1st, this updated concrete brick 2-story home is on Hillsborough River in South Seminole Heights, just 2 1/2 miles from Armature Works, the Riverwalk, and downtown Tampa!

Amenities Include:

- Boat lift to accommodate up to a 20' bay boat
- Covered sitting area on dock allows you to relax over the water and in the shade
- Very large fenced back yard (with vehicle gate access)
- Oversized 1 car garage and laundry room
- 3 Large bedrooms with tons of closet space
- Large updated open kitchen with stainless appliances
- Open floor plan on 1st floor with large dining and living area
- An AV closet with an integrated sound system (even to the dock)
- Large back porch with brick oven and wet bar
- Alarm system and security cameras
- Large circular driveway and plenty of parking

This house is a bargain for waterfront anywhere in Tampa, and was recently updated with a brand new metal roof, new paint, new flooring, and many other improvements.

Due to its location on the river, LED lighting, raised concrete brick construction, and lots of shade trees, the property's heating and cooling costs are lower than homes of similar age and size.

South Seminole Heights is a quiet, desirable neighborhood in in central Tampa, near many of the Tampa's best new restaurants, bars and fun activities.

The house is conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown, the University of Tampa, and St. Joseph's Hospital neighborhood. It is one of Tampa's most desirable neighborhoods for affordability and location. Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa International Airport, and Westshore are 10 less than minutes away, and MacDill Air Force Base is approximately 15 minutes from this location via the cross-town expressway.

This spot on the Hillsborough River is well below the dam, which provides access to Tampa's bays and beyond. It's about 5 minutes by boat from Rick's on the River, and 10-15 minutes to Armature Works, Downtown and Lowry Park by boat.

The home is being offered to qualified tenants for a 12-month lease at $2,475/month and a minimum security deposit of 1 month. Up to two pets may permitted with a non-refundable pet fee.

Ask about our discounts available for active duty military, law enforcement, educational, and healthcare professionals. Applicants must submit to a credit, background & reference check.

Call Christian Santiago (813) 407-3875 for showings today!!!

(RLNE4539211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 N Riverside Dr have any available units?
4124 N Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 N Riverside Dr have?
Some of 4124 N Riverside Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 N Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4124 N Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 N Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 N Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4124 N Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4124 N Riverside Dr does offer parking.
Does 4124 N Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 N Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 N Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 4124 N Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4124 N Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 4124 N Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 N Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 N Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
