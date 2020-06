Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully totally renovated South Tampa home in the highly desirable Bel Mar area. New vinyl laminate flooring throughout all the living areas - no carpet. Tile in the bathrooms. Brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. White wood cabinets with stone counter-tops. Dining room off the kitchen and a large living room. Another room off the kitchen with a large central island, bench for sitting and a door that leads to the large wood deck and huge fenced yard. Mater bedroom with en suite bathroom and 2 other bedrooms and a hall bathroom. Washer/dryer connection off the entrance foyer. 1 car attached garage. Great schools- Mabry, Coleman, Plant. Great location near Westshore & Gandy. Easy commute to downtown and all that S. Tampa has to offer.