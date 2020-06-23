408 South Tampania Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

South Tampa quaint apartment lifestyle. Ground floor unit with a little backyard(fenced in). New 6' PVC fencing for your own space. New quartz kitchen counterops, new bathroom vanity quartz counterop, new sinks in kitchen and bathroom with nickel finish fixtures. The shower has been re-tiled with beautiful 4x10 white subway tile and has new fixtures. Interior freshly painted. New Range/Oven installed. Kitchen has a dishwasher as well. Washer/Dryer in utility closet just off the back patio. Ample parking and security gate for entry.