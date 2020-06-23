All apartments in Tampa
408 South Tampania Avenue - 1
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:57 PM

408 South Tampania Avenue - 1

408 S Tampania Ave · No Longer Available
Location

408 S Tampania Ave, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
South Tampa quaint apartment lifestyle. Ground floor unit with a little backyard(fenced in). New 6' PVC fencing for your own space. New quartz kitchen counterops, new bathroom vanity quartz counterop, new sinks in kitchen and bathroom with nickel finish fixtures. The shower has been re-tiled with beautiful 4x10 white subway tile and has new fixtures. Interior freshly painted. New Range/Oven installed. Kitchen has a dishwasher as well. Washer/Dryer in utility closet just off the back patio. Ample parking and security gate for entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 have any available units?
408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 South Tampania Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
