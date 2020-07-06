All apartments in Tampa
4021 W Arch St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

4021 W Arch St

4021 West Arch Street · No Longer Available
Location

4021 West Arch Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Location, location, location. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in South Tampa area. Home has been recently updated with new paint, newer AC, and updated appliances. Home has Central heat and air, washer and dryer hook up, huge back yard with large shed. Great Location. Minutes from International Mall, Tampa International Airport and Downtown where you will find great entertainment, dining and shopping. Hurry this home won't last long.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5169269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 W Arch St have any available units?
4021 W Arch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 W Arch St have?
Some of 4021 W Arch St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 W Arch St currently offering any rent specials?
4021 W Arch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 W Arch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 W Arch St is pet friendly.
Does 4021 W Arch St offer parking?
Yes, 4021 W Arch St offers parking.
Does 4021 W Arch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 W Arch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 W Arch St have a pool?
No, 4021 W Arch St does not have a pool.
Does 4021 W Arch St have accessible units?
No, 4021 W Arch St does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 W Arch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 W Arch St does not have units with dishwashers.

