3901 West Dale Avenue

This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-car garage 2,748 square feet single family home is located in Swann Estates in beautiful South Tampa. The first thing you notice when you enter this home into the foyer is the office/den (11x12), the wood tread staircase leading to the second floor and the airy 10-foot ceilings, chunky baseboards, and crown moldings throughout the first floor. There is a modern open floorplan with combined family room (18x15), dining area (8x10) and kitchen (10x10) with French doors to access to the screened paved lanai with swimming pool and spa. The kitchen includes maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, a large breakfast bar, pantry closet, and a stainless steel appliance package. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, flat-top stove, dishwasher, and wine refrigerator. The first floor also includes a powder room, utility room with full-sized washer dryer hook-ups and insulated storage closet. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom (16x13) has a walk-in closet with an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and a step-in shower. The other three bedrooms (14x13, 12x12, and 13x12) share a second full bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The flooring is easy maintenance ceramic tile throughout most of the first floor and gleaming wood floors in bedrooms and office/den. Other features of this home include a central vacuum system, whole house water filtration system, blinds, and ceiling fans, an irrigation system and a fully fenced back yard. Swann Estates is located in the sought-after Plant H.S. district and is central to all the trendy shops, restaurants and entertainment of South Tampa. The location provides an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, Westshore business district and the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. The rent includes pool and lawn maintenance.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.



