Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:48 PM

3901 West Dale Avenue

3901 W Dale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3901 W Dale Ave, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-car garage 2,748 square feet single family home is located in Swann Estates in beautiful South Tampa. The first thing you notice when you enter this home into the foyer is the office/den (11x12), the wood tread staircase leading to the second floor and the airy 10-foot ceilings, chunky baseboards, and crown moldings throughout the first floor. There is a modern open floorplan with combined family room (18x15), dining area (8x10) and kitchen (10x10) with French doors to access to the screened paved lanai with swimming pool and spa. The kitchen includes maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, a large breakfast bar, pantry closet, and a stainless steel appliance package. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, flat-top stove, dishwasher, and wine refrigerator. The first floor also includes a powder room, utility room with full-sized washer dryer hook-ups and insulated storage closet. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom (16x13) has a walk-in closet with an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and a step-in shower. The other three bedrooms (14x13, 12x12, and 13x12) share a second full bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The flooring is easy maintenance ceramic tile throughout most of the first floor and gleaming wood floors in bedrooms and office/den. Other features of this home include a central vacuum system, whole house water filtration system, blinds, and ceiling fans, an irrigation system and a fully fenced back yard. Swann Estates is located in the sought-after Plant H.S. district and is central to all the trendy shops, restaurants and entertainment of South Tampa. The location provides an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, Westshore business district and the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. The rent includes pool and lawn maintenance.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 West Dale Avenue have any available units?
3901 West Dale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 West Dale Avenue have?
Some of 3901 West Dale Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 West Dale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3901 West Dale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 West Dale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 West Dale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3901 West Dale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3901 West Dale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3901 West Dale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 West Dale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 West Dale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3901 West Dale Avenue has a pool.
Does 3901 West Dale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3901 West Dale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 West Dale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 West Dale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
