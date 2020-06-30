Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
3819 W GRAY STREET
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:19 PM
1 of 16
3819 W GRAY STREET
3819 West Gray Street
No Longer Available
Location
3819 West Gray Street, Tampa, FL 33609
North Bon Air
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath house with fenced in yard. Updated and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3819 W GRAY STREET have any available units?
3819 W GRAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 3819 W GRAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3819 W GRAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 W GRAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3819 W GRAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3819 W GRAY STREET offer parking?
No, 3819 W GRAY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3819 W GRAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 W GRAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 W GRAY STREET have a pool?
No, 3819 W GRAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3819 W GRAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3819 W GRAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 W GRAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 W GRAY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 W GRAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 W GRAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
