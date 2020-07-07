3303 W BARCELONA STREET

Amenities

Welcome home. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has been completely remodeled and is ready for it's new tenant. Home offers new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite countertops, kitchen cabinets, appliances, sinks, toilet, washer/dryer, interior paint and ceilings. There has been no detail left untouched. Home offers a private shared fenced back yard and two tandem parking spots. Located in the heart of Palma Ceia and is steps to Bayshore Blvd, commerce, and shopping. Act now! This one won't last long.