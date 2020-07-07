All apartments in Tampa
3303 W BARCELONA STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3303 W BARCELONA STREET

3303 West Barcelona Street · No Longer Available
Location

3303 West Barcelona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has been completely remodeled and is ready for it's new tenant. Home offers new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite countertops, kitchen cabinets, appliances, sinks, toilet, washer/dryer, interior paint and ceilings. There has been no detail left untouched. Home offers a private shared fenced back yard and two tandem parking spots. Located in the heart of Palma Ceia and is steps to Bayshore Blvd, commerce, and shopping. Act now! This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 W BARCELONA STREET have any available units?
3303 W BARCELONA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 W BARCELONA STREET have?
Some of 3303 W BARCELONA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 W BARCELONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3303 W BARCELONA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 W BARCELONA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3303 W BARCELONA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3303 W BARCELONA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3303 W BARCELONA STREET offers parking.
Does 3303 W BARCELONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 W BARCELONA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 W BARCELONA STREET have a pool?
No, 3303 W BARCELONA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3303 W BARCELONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3303 W BARCELONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 W BARCELONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 W BARCELONA STREET has units with dishwashers.
