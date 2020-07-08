3219 W Leroy St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Totally redone single family home just blocks from the stadium. Beautiful mature cedar trees frame the outside of the house which has been redone in stucco with a brick paved driveway. When you open the front door you walk into a modern dream home. High end laminate wood floors throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas. A dream kitchen with white wood cabinets, a beautiful light granite, modern stainless steel appliances with a modern lighting fixture above the island and a breakfast bar. The bathrooms have marble looking tile and the bedrooms have custom closets. Immaculate, light and bright. Centrally located, it is easy to get downtown, the airport, I275, hospitals, shopping, International Mall, restaurants and most anywhere in Tampa. For more details, call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!