3219 W Leroy St
3219 W Leroy St

3219 Leroy Street · No Longer Available
3219 Leroy Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Totally redone single family home just blocks from the stadium. Beautiful mature cedar trees frame the outside of the house which has been redone in stucco with a brick paved driveway. When you open the front door you walk into a modern dream home. High end laminate wood floors throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas. A dream kitchen with white wood cabinets, a beautiful light granite, modern stainless steel appliances with a modern lighting fixture above the island and a breakfast bar. The bathrooms have marble looking tile and the bedrooms have custom closets. Immaculate, light and bright. Centrally located, it is easy to get downtown, the airport, I275, hospitals, shopping, International Mall, restaurants and most anywhere in Tampa. For more details, call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3219 W Leroy St have any available units?
3219 W Leroy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 W Leroy St have?
Some of 3219 W Leroy St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 W Leroy St currently offering any rent specials?
3219 W Leroy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 W Leroy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 W Leroy St is pet friendly.
Does 3219 W Leroy St offer parking?
No, 3219 W Leroy St does not offer parking.
Does 3219 W Leroy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 W Leroy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 W Leroy St have a pool?
No, 3219 W Leroy St does not have a pool.
Does 3219 W Leroy St have accessible units?
No, 3219 W Leroy St does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 W Leroy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 W Leroy St has units with dishwashers.

