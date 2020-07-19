Rent Calculator
3207 E Ellicott St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
3207 E Ellicott St
3207 East Ellicott Street
·
No Longer Available
3207 East Ellicott Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 1 Bath FOR RENT. - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Tampa. Tile floor throughout the home.
(RLNE3476640)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 3207 E Ellicott St have any available units?
3207 E Ellicott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 3207 E Ellicott St currently offering any rent specials?
3207 E Ellicott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 E Ellicott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 E Ellicott St is pet friendly.
Does 3207 E Ellicott St offer parking?
No, 3207 E Ellicott St does not offer parking.
Does 3207 E Ellicott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 E Ellicott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 E Ellicott St have a pool?
No, 3207 E Ellicott St does not have a pool.
Does 3207 E Ellicott St have accessible units?
No, 3207 E Ellicott St does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 E Ellicott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 E Ellicott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 E Ellicott St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 E Ellicott St does not have units with air conditioning.
