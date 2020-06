Amenities

Southwest Tampa offers 2 story 2/1.5 Townhome!! Gorgeous Palma Ceia Park home has wood flooring with neutral colored paint in this warm and cozy Townhome. Enjoy the open floor plan with this living and dining room combo great for entertaining. Galley style kitchen that has plenty of counter and ample cupboard space to prepare 5-star meals for you and your guests. Admire the many windows allowing natural sunlight in this cozy home. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space on the second floor with modern full bathrooms to soak the days worries away. Fenced backyard encourages BBQ's! Pets accepted with a 60lb combined maximum weight. Water is included in this rental rate. Centrally located in South Tampa with TONS of amazing local eateries and a short walk to Beautiful Bayshore Boulevard. Interbay Public Swimming Pool, Coleman running track, Little League and tennis courts. This convenient South Tampa location is within five miles of downtown Tampa, West Shore District with an easy commute to St. Petersburg. Enjoy all that city living offers from fine dining to theatre to sporting events in this spaciously appealing home! Available 06/30/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/3P2Hy5t6mGQ