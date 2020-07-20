All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:59 PM

3120 W Grace St

3120 West Grace Street · No Longer Available
Location

3120 West Grace Street, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
garage
3120 W Grace St Available 06/01/20 Great 3BR/2BA Home in Great Location!! Sun room and Private Backyard!! - 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom, Great Location, Private Backyard, Sun room, Must See!. This beautiful home is in a great location with easy access to the I-275, and less than 6-8 minutes away from Tampa International Airport, International Plaza, West Shore business center, Downtown Tampa, and Hyde Park. It features nice laminate hardwood flooring in the main living areas with tile flooring in the bathrooms. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter top space plus a large breakfast area that leads to an enclosed sun room with plenty of windows for natural light. The private fenced in backyard features a deck with gazeebo, storage shed, and even a lemon tree. Lots of storage with a coat closet, two linen closets, and large garage with several built in cabinets. The master suite features a large walk in closet and double vanity. Great opportunity, must see!

Available on 6/1/2020

(RLNE4177597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 W Grace St have any available units?
3120 W Grace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 W Grace St have?
Some of 3120 W Grace St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 W Grace St currently offering any rent specials?
3120 W Grace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 W Grace St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 W Grace St is pet friendly.
Does 3120 W Grace St offer parking?
Yes, 3120 W Grace St offers parking.
Does 3120 W Grace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 W Grace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 W Grace St have a pool?
No, 3120 W Grace St does not have a pool.
Does 3120 W Grace St have accessible units?
No, 3120 W Grace St does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 W Grace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 W Grace St does not have units with dishwashers.
