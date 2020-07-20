Amenities

3120 W Grace St Available 06/01/20 Great 3BR/2BA Home in Great Location!! Sun room and Private Backyard!! - 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom, Great Location, Private Backyard, Sun room, Must See!. This beautiful home is in a great location with easy access to the I-275, and less than 6-8 minutes away from Tampa International Airport, International Plaza, West Shore business center, Downtown Tampa, and Hyde Park. It features nice laminate hardwood flooring in the main living areas with tile flooring in the bathrooms. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter top space plus a large breakfast area that leads to an enclosed sun room with plenty of windows for natural light. The private fenced in backyard features a deck with gazeebo, storage shed, and even a lemon tree. Lots of storage with a coat closet, two linen closets, and large garage with several built in cabinets. The master suite features a large walk in closet and double vanity. Great opportunity, must see!



