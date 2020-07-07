311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

You have to come see this home for yourself, as there are too many features to mention. Plus, you get to be close to all the amenities Davis Island and South Tampa have to offer! Situated on an oversized corner lot, this gorgeous home has been completely remodeled and features high

end taste! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, you will find beautiful wood flooring throughout this open and spacious floor plan, a HUGE

kitchen (perfect for the chef!) with top of the line appliances, and plenty of windows to allow in natural light. Step outside and you will find an in

ground pool, a small covered space perfect for a hammock to relax or to sit and have your morning coffee, and the property is completely

fenced in to allow for privacy. You have to come see this home for yourself, as there are too many features to mention, not to mention you get

to be close to all the amenities Davis Island and South Tampa have to offer! Rent includes pool service and lawn maintenance.