Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD

311 West Davis Boulevard · (813) 285-6751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 West Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
You have to come see this home for yourself, as there are too many features to mention. Plus, you get to be close to all the amenities Davis Island and South Tampa have to offer! Situated on an oversized corner lot, this gorgeous home has been completely remodeled and features high
end taste! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, you will find beautiful wood flooring throughout this open and spacious floor plan, a HUGE
kitchen (perfect for the chef!) with top of the line appliances, and plenty of windows to allow in natural light. Step outside and you will find an in
ground pool, a small covered space perfect for a hammock to relax or to sit and have your morning coffee, and the property is completely
fenced in to allow for privacy. You have to come see this home for yourself, as there are too many features to mention, not to mention you get
to be close to all the amenities Davis Island and South Tampa have to offer! Rent includes pool service and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD have any available units?
311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
