Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

3109 W HORATIO STREET

3109 West Horatio Street · (813) 602-2748
Location

3109 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A14 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Location, location, location! Awesome condo in South Tampa available August 1st! This is a great 2 bed/1 bath condo, completely updated with stainless steel appliances, bamboo flooring throughout, ceramic tile bath with ample storage, laundry in unit, breakfast bar area - the works! Come into the large great room and find an open floor plan that has a dining area open to the kitchen/ breakfast bar. Beautiful kitchen with modern lighting great for entertaining. Down the hall find a large, updated bathroom with lots of counter space, a huge closet, and plenty of mirrors. Each bedroom is large and has good closet space, and the master has sliding doors leading to a small, private covered patio. The patio has a private laundry room as well! Pets not allowed, sorry. Community pool is great for hanging out or enjoying the neighbors, and there is a dedicated parking space directly in front of the condo. Additional guest parking is available throughout the complex. Location is perfect, right around the corner from SoHo, Bayshore Blvd, airports, great shopping and restaurants, and easy access to the airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 W HORATIO STREET have any available units?
3109 W HORATIO STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 W HORATIO STREET have?
Some of 3109 W HORATIO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 W HORATIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3109 W HORATIO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 W HORATIO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 W HORATIO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3109 W HORATIO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3109 W HORATIO STREET offers parking.
Does 3109 W HORATIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 W HORATIO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 W HORATIO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3109 W HORATIO STREET has a pool.
Does 3109 W HORATIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 3109 W HORATIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 W HORATIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 W HORATIO STREET has units with dishwashers.
