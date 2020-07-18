3109 W HORATIO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

Location, location, location! Awesome condo in South Tampa available August 1st! This is a great 2 bed/1 bath condo, completely updated with stainless steel appliances, bamboo flooring throughout, ceramic tile bath with ample storage, laundry in unit, breakfast bar area - the works! Come into the large great room and find an open floor plan that has a dining area open to the kitchen/ breakfast bar. Beautiful kitchen with modern lighting great for entertaining. Down the hall find a large, updated bathroom with lots of counter space, a huge closet, and plenty of mirrors. Each bedroom is large and has good closet space, and the master has sliding doors leading to a small, private covered patio. The patio has a private laundry room as well! Pets not allowed, sorry. Community pool is great for hanging out or enjoying the neighbors, and there is a dedicated parking space directly in front of the condo. Additional guest parking is available throughout the complex. Location is perfect, right around the corner from SoHo, Bayshore Blvd, airports, great shopping and restaurants, and easy access to the airports.