310 W Curtis St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished bungalow located in the Desirable Seminole Heights. Interior features formal living, dining room and breakfast nook. Oversized updated bathroom with 2 sinks, clawfoot tub with separate shower stall in bath. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout. Large and inviting front porch with ceiling fan and porch swing that overlooks beautifully landscaped front yard and custom paver stone circular driveway and additional parking that extends through the carport. Fenced back yard boasts spacious patio seating area with Jacuzzi tub. 1-pet up to 20lbs max. Lawn care included in the rent. Furnished Home. Easily walk to all the hot spots including Rivercrest Park on the banks of the Hillsborough River. Enjoy the easy interstate access, just minutes to downtown, Armature Works, Tampa Riverwalk, Ybor City, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer! Occupied/Available 05.01.2020