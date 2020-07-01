All apartments in Tampa
Location

310 West Curtis Street, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished bungalow located in the Desirable Seminole Heights. Interior features formal living, dining room and breakfast nook. Oversized updated bathroom with 2 sinks, clawfoot tub with separate shower stall in bath. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout. Large and inviting front porch with ceiling fan and porch swing that overlooks beautifully landscaped front yard and custom paver stone circular driveway and additional parking that extends through the carport. Fenced back yard boasts spacious patio seating area with Jacuzzi tub. 1-pet up to 20lbs max. Lawn care included in the rent. Furnished Home. Easily walk to all the hot spots including Rivercrest Park on the banks of the Hillsborough River. Enjoy the easy interstate access, just minutes to downtown, Armature Works, Tampa Riverwalk, Ybor City, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer! Occupied/Available 05.01.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 W Curtis St have any available units?
310 W Curtis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 W Curtis St have?
Some of 310 W Curtis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 W Curtis St currently offering any rent specials?
310 W Curtis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 W Curtis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 W Curtis St is pet friendly.
Does 310 W Curtis St offer parking?
Yes, 310 W Curtis St offers parking.
Does 310 W Curtis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 W Curtis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 W Curtis St have a pool?
No, 310 W Curtis St does not have a pool.
Does 310 W Curtis St have accessible units?
No, 310 W Curtis St does not have accessible units.
Does 310 W Curtis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 W Curtis St has units with dishwashers.

