3045 POINTEVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

A LOVELY FRESHLY RENOVATED AND STYLISH TOWNHOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED VERY CLOSE TO BAYSHORE BOULEVARD, MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE AND DOWNTOWN TAMPA. THIS GEM IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! AS YOU ENTER THE FRONT DOOR YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED WITH THE STYLISH ARCHITECTURE, MODERN CEILING FIXTURES AND WOOD FLOORING. THE KITCHEN FEATURES WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND BRAND NEW STAINLES STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A REFRIGERATOR, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, AND STOVE. THE HUGE LIVING ROOM CONTAINS DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO THE BALCONY WHICH OVERLOOKS THE TENNIS COURT. THE LARGE MASTER SUITE AND SECONDARY BEDROOMS ALL HAVE NEW CARPET AND CUSTOMIZED CLOSETS. THE FULL BATHROOM VANITIES SHOWCASE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WOOD CABINETS. THE FIRST FLOOR BONUS ROOM HAS WOOD FLOORING AND A HALF BATH WITH A PEDESTAL SINK. THE LANAI PROVIDES AN EXTRA AREA TO RELAX AND FACILITATES EASY ACCESS TO THE RECREATIONAL AREAS WHICH INCLUDE A POOL/SPA, VOLLEYBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. THE COMMUNITY EVEN HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE PIER WITH ACCESS TO THE BEAUTIFUL TAMPA BAY! THIS IS A MARVELOUS SITE TO CALL "HOME"!!! MAKE AN OFFER.