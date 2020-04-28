3013 W IVY STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

Accepting Section 8! What an amazing location and neighborhood! Welcome to West Tampa. One of Tampa’s historic, most established neighborhoods. This charming, beautifully updated bungalow duplex is ready for you to call home! Fully updated from top to bottom; 3 bedroom 1 bath, new bathroom, new kitchen with new cabinets new floors and new paint inside and out! Pets are OK! No pet deposit! Washer/Dryer hookups available. Additional outside storage is available! Fenced in backyard, with mature landscaping; avocado and banana trees! 1st month's rent and 1 month deposit to move in. App fee is $65. Unit has it's own water and electric meters, tenant is responsible for putting utilities on their name. Section 8 is accepted. NO aggressive breeds and no exotic animals, monthly pet fee applies for approved pets. This is for 1 year lease, short term lease options are available please inquire with the agent. Convenient location: walk and bike to Capaz and MacFarlane Parks, Raymond James Stadium, short drive to Tampa Downtown, St Joseph Hospital and to the International Airport, close to many amazing restaurants and cafes, major roadways, schools, malls, hospitals and entertainment.