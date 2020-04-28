All apartments in Tampa
3013 W IVY STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:22 PM

3013 W IVY STREET

3013 West Ivy Street · (813) 330-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3013 West Ivy Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Accepting Section 8! What an amazing location and neighborhood! Welcome to West Tampa. One of Tampa’s historic, most established neighborhoods. This charming, beautifully updated bungalow duplex is ready for you to call home! Fully updated from top to bottom; 3 bedroom 1 bath, new bathroom, new kitchen with new cabinets new floors and new paint inside and out! Pets are OK! No pet deposit! Washer/Dryer hookups available. Additional outside storage is available! Fenced in backyard, with mature landscaping; avocado and banana trees! 1st month's rent and 1 month deposit to move in. App fee is $65. Unit has it's own water and electric meters, tenant is responsible for putting utilities on their name. Section 8 is accepted. NO aggressive breeds and no exotic animals, monthly pet fee applies for approved pets. This is for 1 year lease, short term lease options are available please inquire with the agent. Convenient location: walk and bike to Capaz and MacFarlane Parks, Raymond James Stadium, short drive to Tampa Downtown, St Joseph Hospital and to the International Airport, close to many amazing restaurants and cafes, major roadways, schools, malls, hospitals and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 W IVY STREET have any available units?
3013 W IVY STREET has a unit available for $1,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 W IVY STREET have?
Some of 3013 W IVY STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 W IVY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3013 W IVY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 W IVY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 W IVY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3013 W IVY STREET offer parking?
No, 3013 W IVY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3013 W IVY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 W IVY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 W IVY STREET have a pool?
No, 3013 W IVY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3013 W IVY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3013 W IVY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 W IVY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 W IVY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
