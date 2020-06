Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 1/5 bathroom single-family home with a bonus room, fenced yard, washer/dryer hook-ups, and fresh makeover. Easy access to I-4 and near local parks.



Pets allowed, with a $300 pet fee per pet. No Aggressive animals please. Evictions or Felonies will not be acceptable.



Contact Lauren to schedule a viewing or for more information. 727-240-6212