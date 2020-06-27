All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK

2912 West Villa Rosa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2912 West Villa Rosa Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully renovated bungalow in Bayshore Beautiful, on one of the premier streets (1/2 block from Bayshore Boulevard). This boasts just over 7,000 sq.ft. with gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings and molding throughout. In addition to the traditional rooms you find in a home are formal dining and living room, all open to the entry foyer, you have a bar/game room with rich wood paneling, huge wine cellar, expansive family room which opens to a large cabinet walled gourmet cook’s kitchen. On the opposite side of the kitchen is another informal dining area with large windows that bring in the garden and happy sunshine, the pool, the outdoor kitchen, the fire pit and huge outdoor/indoor living room, and rec bonus room with a fire place. This home also offers a large covered outdoor living area with fireplace, perfect for outdoor dining, and a 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment with living room and mini kitchen.The master suite has been completely updated to the now with a specular new bathroom master bath that rivals a 6 million dollar home with his and hers closets and separate office and sitting room that opens onto a large terrace overlooking the pool and back yard. Three other bedrooms are on the second floor with 2 baths. The third floor (access via ladder) could be a 6th bedroom, playroom or studio (it has attic access for storage as well), The home is wonderful for entertaining or simple living; all that and a 3 car garage that is as pretty as an inside room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK have any available units?
2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK have?
Some of 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK currently offering any rent specials?
2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK pet-friendly?
No, 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK offer parking?
Yes, 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK offers parking.
Does 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK have a pool?
Yes, 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK has a pool.
Does 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK have accessible units?
No, 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College