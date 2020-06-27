2912 W VILLA ROSA PARK

Amenities

Beautifully renovated bungalow in Bayshore Beautiful, on one of the premier streets (1/2 block from Bayshore Boulevard). This boasts just over 7,000 sq.ft. with gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings and molding throughout. In addition to the traditional rooms you find in a home are formal dining and living room, all open to the entry foyer, you have a bar/game room with rich wood paneling, huge wine cellar, expansive family room which opens to a large cabinet walled gourmet cook’s kitchen. On the opposite side of the kitchen is another informal dining area with large windows that bring in the garden and happy sunshine, the pool, the outdoor kitchen, the fire pit and huge outdoor/indoor living room, and rec bonus room with a fire place. This home also offers a large covered outdoor living area with fireplace, perfect for outdoor dining, and a 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment with living room and mini kitchen.The master suite has been completely updated to the now with a specular new bathroom master bath that rivals a 6 million dollar home with his and hers closets and separate office and sitting room that opens onto a large terrace overlooking the pool and back yard. Three other bedrooms are on the second floor with 2 baths. The third floor (access via ladder) could be a 6th bedroom, playroom or studio (it has attic access for storage as well), The home is wonderful for entertaining or simple living; all that and a 3 car garage that is as pretty as an inside room.