Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2911 E Chelsea St

2911 East Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Location

2911 East Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11c3b5509a ----
AVAILABLE NOW! Located near Ferrell Middle Magnet School and Middleton High School with easy access to I-275 and I-4, this ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an inviting Brick front, wood burning fireplace (great for those chilly evenings), a recreation room, and a fenced rear yard. The formal living room with the arched entry lies to the right of the entry foyer. Continue into the spacious family room boasting a brick fireplace, ceiling fan, and a sliding glass door leading to the covered rear patio. Continue past the eat-in kitchen into the recreation room which could also function as a 4th bedroom. Freshly painted, this sprawling ranch style home is ready for you!

Ac Central
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Living
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 E Chelsea St have any available units?
2911 E Chelsea St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 E Chelsea St have?
Some of 2911 E Chelsea St's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 E Chelsea St currently offering any rent specials?
2911 E Chelsea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 E Chelsea St pet-friendly?
No, 2911 E Chelsea St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2911 E Chelsea St offer parking?
No, 2911 E Chelsea St does not offer parking.
Does 2911 E Chelsea St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 E Chelsea St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 E Chelsea St have a pool?
No, 2911 E Chelsea St does not have a pool.
Does 2911 E Chelsea St have accessible units?
No, 2911 E Chelsea St does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 E Chelsea St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 E Chelsea St does not have units with dishwashers.
