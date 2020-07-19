2911 E Chelsea St

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Located near Ferrell Middle Magnet School and Middleton High School with easy access to I-275 and I-4, this ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an inviting Brick front, wood burning fireplace (great for those chilly evenings), a recreation room, and a fenced rear yard. The formal living room with the arched entry lies to the right of the entry foyer. Continue into the spacious family room boasting a brick fireplace, ceiling fan, and a sliding glass door leading to the covered rear patio. Continue past the eat-in kitchen into the recreation room which could also function as a 4th bedroom. Freshly painted, this sprawling ranch style home is ready for you!



