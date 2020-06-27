All apartments in Tampa
2910 W Sitios St
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

2910 W Sitios St

2910 West Sitios Street · No Longer Available
Location

2910 West Sitios Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South Tampa ~ Impeccable 3BD/2.5BTH Palma Ceia Bungalow with Wood Floors, Fireplace & Fenced Yard - Looking for a home on a brick-paver street, with tall mature oak trees, every upgrade, large bedrooms and walk-in closets, while still having the old world charm of a South Tampa bungalow? Then this is the perfect home for you! Beautiful Open Floor Plan Home located in desirable neighborhood 2 blocks from Palma Ceia Golf And Country Club and Mitchell Elementary school district. Property features a family room with wood burning fireplace, wood floors, and pre-wired for flat screen TV. There is a large kitchen with new French-white cabinets, stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash & center island. On the second floor there are 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. There is a large front porch that wraps around the exterior front of the home with ample room for seating and entertaining as well as and covered back porch with large yard and storage shed. This single family home also has an attached 1 car garage and washer/dryer for your convenience. Blocks away from Bayshore Blvd, steps away from shops and restaurants on MacDill, this home has it all. Bi-weekly Lawn Care is included in the rental rate! Hurry homes like this won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE3240536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 W Sitios St have any available units?
2910 W Sitios St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 W Sitios St have?
Some of 2910 W Sitios St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 W Sitios St currently offering any rent specials?
2910 W Sitios St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 W Sitios St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 W Sitios St is pet friendly.
Does 2910 W Sitios St offer parking?
Yes, 2910 W Sitios St offers parking.
Does 2910 W Sitios St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 W Sitios St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 W Sitios St have a pool?
No, 2910 W Sitios St does not have a pool.
Does 2910 W Sitios St have accessible units?
No, 2910 W Sitios St does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 W Sitios St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 W Sitios St does not have units with dishwashers.
