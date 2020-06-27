2910 W Sitios St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

South Tampa ~ Impeccable 3BD/2.5BTH Palma Ceia Bungalow with Wood Floors, Fireplace & Fenced Yard - Looking for a home on a brick-paver street, with tall mature oak trees, every upgrade, large bedrooms and walk-in closets, while still having the old world charm of a South Tampa bungalow? Then this is the perfect home for you! Beautiful Open Floor Plan Home located in desirable neighborhood 2 blocks from Palma Ceia Golf And Country Club and Mitchell Elementary school district. Property features a family room with wood burning fireplace, wood floors, and pre-wired for flat screen TV. There is a large kitchen with new French-white cabinets, stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash & center island. On the second floor there are 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. There is a large front porch that wraps around the exterior front of the home with ample room for seating and entertaining as well as and covered back porch with large yard and storage shed. This single family home also has an attached 1 car garage and washer/dryer for your convenience. Blocks away from Bayshore Blvd, steps away from shops and restaurants on MacDill, this home has it all. Bi-weekly Lawn Care is included in the rental rate! Hurry homes like this won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE3240536)