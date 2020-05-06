2907 W Chestnut St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION! - Gorgeous ready to move in 2 story home only minutes away from Downtown, University of Tampa, SOHO and short walk to MacFarlane Park. Very spacious down stairs with an open kitchen that offers lots of cabinet space, new appliances, tile flooring, and granite countertops. The upstairs offers upgrades such as wooden floors, remodeled bathrooms and a roomy balcony off the master suite. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining and outdoor activities. This property also offers a garage and is centrally located near the I-275 corridor making it a convenient drive almost everywhere. You will love to call this house your home!!



Call Johana Gonzalez For More details!! 8133332332

Please view you tube video copy and paste link

https://youtu.be/RoiHpgeCtLE



https://youtu.be/-Ckqs-BReT0