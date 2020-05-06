All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:30 AM

2907 W Chestnut St

2907 West Chestnut Street · (813) 333-2332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2907 West Chestnut Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1780 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION! - Gorgeous ready to move in 2 story home only minutes away from Downtown, University of Tampa, SOHO and short walk to MacFarlane Park. Very spacious down stairs with an open kitchen that offers lots of cabinet space, new appliances, tile flooring, and granite countertops. The upstairs offers upgrades such as wooden floors, remodeled bathrooms and a roomy balcony off the master suite. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining and outdoor activities. This property also offers a garage and is centrally located near the I-275 corridor making it a convenient drive almost everywhere. You will love to call this house your home!!

Call Johana Gonzalez For More details!! 8133332332
Please view you tube video copy and paste link
https://youtu.be/RoiHpgeCtLE

https://youtu.be/-Ckqs-BReT0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 W Chestnut St have any available units?
2907 W Chestnut St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 W Chestnut St have?
Some of 2907 W Chestnut St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 W Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
2907 W Chestnut St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 W Chestnut St pet-friendly?
No, 2907 W Chestnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2907 W Chestnut St offer parking?
Yes, 2907 W Chestnut St does offer parking.
Does 2907 W Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 W Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 W Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 2907 W Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 2907 W Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 2907 W Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 W Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 W Chestnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
