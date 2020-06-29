All apartments in Tampa
2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:39 PM

2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE

2902 Hansen Manor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Hansen Manor Ln, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

Luxurious South Tampa OPTIONAL FULLY FURNISHED townhouse for lease! Absolute TURNKEY ready and will not disappoint! GATED and Located in the heart of South Tampa just steps from WORLD FAMOUS Bayshore Blvd. Furnished townhouse is well equipped w/everything! HD TV's, high-end accommodations and furnishings, including FULL CHEF'S KITCHEN complete w/gas appliances, HARDWOOD FLOORS, and gas FIREPLACE! Gigantic master bedroom features king bed and wood chest/night stands. Additional bedrooms include full guest setup and 3rd bedroom/office w/FRENCH DOORS! Enjoy the wrap around party deck including firepit! Top line washer/dryer for the most finicky resident/guest and much, much more! Rare two (2) ca garage will house the largest of sedans or SUV's. Located near downtown Tampa Airport, MacDill AFB, South Tampa eateries including Hype Park Village and Tampa's newest gem MEAT MARKET restaurant. Call for showing immediately will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE have any available units?
2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE have?
Some of 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE offers parking.
Does 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE have a pool?
No, 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
