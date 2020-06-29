2902 HANSEN MANOR LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Luxurious South Tampa OPTIONAL FULLY FURNISHED townhouse for lease! Absolute TURNKEY ready and will not disappoint! GATED and Located in the heart of South Tampa just steps from WORLD FAMOUS Bayshore Blvd. Furnished townhouse is well equipped w/everything! HD TV's, high-end accommodations and furnishings, including FULL CHEF'S KITCHEN complete w/gas appliances, HARDWOOD FLOORS, and gas FIREPLACE! Gigantic master bedroom features king bed and wood chest/night stands. Additional bedrooms include full guest setup and 3rd bedroom/office w/FRENCH DOORS! Enjoy the wrap around party deck including firepit! Top line washer/dryer for the most finicky resident/guest and much, much more! Rare two (2) ca garage will house the largest of sedans or SUV's. Located near downtown Tampa Airport, MacDill AFB, South Tampa eateries including Hype Park Village and Tampa's newest gem MEAT MARKET restaurant. Call for showing immediately will not last!