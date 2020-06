Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom house comes equipped with central heat and air, washer dryer connections, fenced in yard, carpet in the bedrooms, new paint, great spaces inside and out!



Visit our website for more information on this and all of our other properties currently available for rent! FREE application!



www.realnetpropertymanagement.com