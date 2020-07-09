2723 West Arch Street

Amenities

Nicely updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage single family home located on a corner lot. This 1,351 square foot home features an open floor plan, newer modern kitchen with solid wood cabinets, refrigerator, flat top range, and dishwasher. Home is equipped with blinds, ceiling fans and washer/dryer. Hall bath has tub shower combo and master bath has garden tub with separate shower. Large fenced backyard is accessible through one of the bedrooms. NO PETS PER OWNER.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



