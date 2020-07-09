All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2723 West Arch Street

Location

2723 West Arch Street, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
See the Video Property Tour

Nicely updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage single family home located on a corner lot. This 1,351 square foot home features an open floor plan, newer modern kitchen with solid wood cabinets, refrigerator, flat top range, and dishwasher. Home is equipped with blinds, ceiling fans and washer/dryer. Hall bath has tub shower combo and master bath has garden tub with separate shower. Large fenced backyard is accessible through one of the bedrooms. NO PETS PER OWNER.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 West Arch Street have any available units?
2723 West Arch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 West Arch Street have?
Some of 2723 West Arch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 West Arch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2723 West Arch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 West Arch Street pet-friendly?
No, 2723 West Arch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2723 West Arch Street offer parking?
Yes, 2723 West Arch Street offers parking.
Does 2723 West Arch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2723 West Arch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 West Arch Street have a pool?
No, 2723 West Arch Street does not have a pool.
Does 2723 West Arch Street have accessible units?
No, 2723 West Arch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 West Arch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 West Arch Street has units with dishwashers.

