Tampa, FL
2710 north tampa street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2710 north tampa street

2710 N Tampa St · No Longer Available
Location

2710 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new construction in Tampa Heights Just minutes away from downtown Tampa Green Certified Home to save money on utilities Stainless steel Appliances !! Water included!! Lawn service included!! GORGEOUS contemporary 3 beds + 2bath, 1344 Sqft, upgrade new and Beautiful home with nice balcony!! Wonderful design exterior front view, nature paint with the window blinds make the gorgeous cozy. High-quality Tiled floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet area!! The Chef will love this amazing kitchen with upgraded crown molding cabinets and granite countertop with all stainless steel appliances!! Huge extended Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. The master suite offers a walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with additional cabinetry, walk-in shower! Upgrade light fixture makes you enjoy every minute! The second bath offers vanity and tub!! Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-275. Within minutes drive to Tampa general hospital, University of Tampa, Museum, theater and more.

(RLNE5117332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 north tampa street have any available units?
2710 north tampa street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 north tampa street have?
Some of 2710 north tampa street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 north tampa street currently offering any rent specials?
2710 north tampa street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 north tampa street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 north tampa street is pet friendly.
Does 2710 north tampa street offer parking?
Yes, 2710 north tampa street offers parking.
Does 2710 north tampa street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 north tampa street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 north tampa street have a pool?
No, 2710 north tampa street does not have a pool.
Does 2710 north tampa street have accessible units?
No, 2710 north tampa street does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 north tampa street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 north tampa street has units with dishwashers.
