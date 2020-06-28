2710 north tampa street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room new construction pet friendly

Brand new construction in Tampa Heights Just minutes away from downtown Tampa Green Certified Home to save money on utilities Stainless steel Appliances !! Water included!! Lawn service included!! GORGEOUS contemporary 3 beds + 2bath, 1344 Sqft, upgrade new and Beautiful home with nice balcony!! Wonderful design exterior front view, nature paint with the window blinds make the gorgeous cozy. High-quality Tiled floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet area!! The Chef will love this amazing kitchen with upgraded crown molding cabinets and granite countertop with all stainless steel appliances!! Huge extended Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. The master suite offers a walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with additional cabinetry, walk-in shower! Upgrade light fixture makes you enjoy every minute! The second bath offers vanity and tub!! Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-275. Within minutes drive to Tampa general hospital, University of Tampa, Museum, theater and more.



(RLNE5117332)