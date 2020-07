Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

CALL RITA VASQUEZ 98130 786-2000 FOR SHOWING Howell Park on Bayshore Blvd. This is a 55 or over community. Nicely updated Kitchen with granite counter-tops, marble floors and newer appliances. Kitchen offers eat in space. Wall to wall carpet. Crown molding in the living room, dining room areas. View of the bay from the living room. Lots of light throughout the plantation shutters. Bonus room leads to the large balcony. This is a one of a kind, must see to appreciate!!!