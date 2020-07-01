All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

2203 SOHO BAY COURT

2203 Soho Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Soho Bay Court, Tampa, FL 33606

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
The Brownstones of Soho, in the heart of the Soho District in South Tampa has the best the area has to offer! Walk to Bayshore Blvd, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, and much more! The ground floor has a spacious 2 car garage with extra room for storage. Expresso colored hardwood stairs and floors lead up to the second level where the living, dining, kitchen and power room are located. The kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, 42’ upper cabinets and breakfast bar that seats 2-3 which opens up to the great room with lots of natural light. The third floor holds the master suite with dual closets and featuring closet systems. Massive master spa with dual sink, granite shower with tile to the ceilinged water closet will wow you! Top floor holds a large guest suite with full bath, washer/dryer, and a large open rooftop terrace with lovely french doors and downtown views. Also on that floor are inside washer/dryer. Fresh paint, crown molding, 8’ doors, linen closet, tons of storage. This is a wonderful home. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 SOHO BAY COURT have any available units?
2203 SOHO BAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 SOHO BAY COURT have?
Some of 2203 SOHO BAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 SOHO BAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2203 SOHO BAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 SOHO BAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2203 SOHO BAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2203 SOHO BAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2203 SOHO BAY COURT offers parking.
Does 2203 SOHO BAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 SOHO BAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 SOHO BAY COURT have a pool?
No, 2203 SOHO BAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2203 SOHO BAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2203 SOHO BAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 SOHO BAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 SOHO BAY COURT has units with dishwashers.

