2203 SOHO BAY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage guest suite hot tub

The Brownstones of Soho, in the heart of the Soho District in South Tampa has the best the area has to offer! Walk to Bayshore Blvd, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, and much more! The ground floor has a spacious 2 car garage with extra room for storage. Expresso colored hardwood stairs and floors lead up to the second level where the living, dining, kitchen and power room are located. The kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, 42’ upper cabinets and breakfast bar that seats 2-3 which opens up to the great room with lots of natural light. The third floor holds the master suite with dual closets and featuring closet systems. Massive master spa with dual sink, granite shower with tile to the ceilinged water closet will wow you! Top floor holds a large guest suite with full bath, washer/dryer, and a large open rooftop terrace with lovely french doors and downtown views. Also on that floor are inside washer/dryer. Fresh paint, crown molding, 8’ doors, linen closet, tons of storage. This is a wonderful home. Call today for your private showing!