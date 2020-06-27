All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE

2119 West Okaloosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Lowry Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2119 West Okaloosa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single family home 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths withe nice floor plan with huge backyard. Located centrally in north Tampa area, near lots of shopping and major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have any available units?
2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College