All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM
2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE
2119 West Okaloosa Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2119 West Okaloosa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single family home 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths withe nice floor plan with huge backyard. Located centrally in north Tampa area, near lots of shopping and major roads.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have any available units?
2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2119 W OKALOOSA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
